Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 18,855 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,855 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after buying an additional 1,465,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dover by 27.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dover by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after buying an additional 263,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $162.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

