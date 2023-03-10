Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,846 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $81,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NEE opened at $73.76 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

