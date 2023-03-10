Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,068 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $59.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

