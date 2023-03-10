Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

