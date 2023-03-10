Trexquant Investment LP Buys 270,093 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 389.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth $1,104,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 3,100 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $34,162.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,391.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,074 shares of company stock valued at $502,815. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.