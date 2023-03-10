Trexquant Investment LP Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.43. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.36 and a 12 month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

