RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.13% of RingCentral worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after purchasing an additional 808,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,206,000 after acquiring an additional 492,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,770,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,157 shares of company stock worth $2,002,803 over the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.82.

Shares of RNG opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $129.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

