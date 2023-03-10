Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $119,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $236.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.18 and its 200-day moving average is $265.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $172.78 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $106,539.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,213,614.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.