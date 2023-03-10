Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,396 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.27% of Marriott International worth $120,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Price Performance

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,086 shares of company stock worth $3,860,436. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $167.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

