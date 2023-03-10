Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $120,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.26.

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $185.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.16) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

