UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $122.57 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484,968 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,415 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.31% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $122,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,321,000. Amundi grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,468,000 after buying an additional 7,550,525 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 100.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,765,092 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $130,229,000 after buying an additional 2,391,131 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,827,474 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $346,072,000 after buying an additional 2,385,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3,864.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,671 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,248,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.17 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.53.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

