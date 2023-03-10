UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 103,076 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,076 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.45% of Baxter International worth $123,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $80.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -24.02%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

