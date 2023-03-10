UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $125.65 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $125,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $103.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.