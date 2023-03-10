Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Down 7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) fell 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.93. 2,455,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,529,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price target on the stock. CLSA decreased their price target on Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 30.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after buying an additional 136,456 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Li Auto by 103.3% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Li Auto by 540.4% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

