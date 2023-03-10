UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $129,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

