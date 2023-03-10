Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Up 3%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $33.66. 10,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 114,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.81.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 599,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 50,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.
