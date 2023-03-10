UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,636 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $127,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Masco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,191,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,892,000 after purchasing an additional 273,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 91.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,601 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,250,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after acquiring an additional 36,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after acquiring an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock worth $17,951,341. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Masco stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

