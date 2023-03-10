UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,291,256 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 697,376 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $130,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 36.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 1,845,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 495,030 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,383,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.