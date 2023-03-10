UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 21,367 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,226,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,367 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $138,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,568,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $152.07. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

