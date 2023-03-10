Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,237,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,517 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.54% of Otis Worldwide worth $142,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

