UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 583,923 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $140,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Edison International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 54,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

