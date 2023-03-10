UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $143,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $453.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.18.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.46.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

