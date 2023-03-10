UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $148.56 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,044 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.72% of Fortive worth $148,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 59,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.