UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $159.86 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,797,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,347 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Corteva worth $159,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after buying an additional 1,192,696 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,536,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,782,000 after buying an additional 224,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

