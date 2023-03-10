Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 74.4% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.25.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $174.07 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Stories

