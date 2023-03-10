Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DTE opened at $106.73 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.09.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.