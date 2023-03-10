Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.06 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 438.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after buying an additional 815,023 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,930,000 after buying an additional 607,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.46.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.