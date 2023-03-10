American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $135.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

