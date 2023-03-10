Utah Retirement Systems Buys 100 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.55, for a total value of $305,864.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,472,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $3,614,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $298.92 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

