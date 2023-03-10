Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $315.58 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

