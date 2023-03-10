Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

RSG opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

