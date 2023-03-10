Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.86 Billion Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $2,861,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,026,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after purchasing an additional 541,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

