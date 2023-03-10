Utah Retirement Systems Sells 131 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total transaction of $108,278,820.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,333,935.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group stock opened at $741.55 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $772.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $711.39 and its 200 day moving average is $632.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

