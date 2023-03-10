Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.92 Billion Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $2,924,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after buying an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,022,000 after buying an additional 470,968 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after purchasing an additional 286,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.09.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

