Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.