Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 592 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Shares of EA stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

