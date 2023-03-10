Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

In related news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

