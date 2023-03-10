Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.54% of Uber Technologies worth $2,929,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Featured Stories

