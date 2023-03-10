Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,599,876 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,599,876 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.74% of Blueprint Medicines worth $265,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,021.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.70. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.52 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 273.24% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue was down 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

