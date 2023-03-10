Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 173.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 366.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.