Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $86,447,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $54,226,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,121,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,582,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7,182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,441,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other 1Life Healthcare news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $32,517.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,844 shares of company stock valued at $343,842. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.10 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
1Life Healthcare Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
