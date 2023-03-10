Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 13,599 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
Shares of SNEX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91.
Insider Transactions at StoneX Group
In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,547 shares of company stock worth $858,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- Fossil Group: Should You Bet On Consumer Discretionary In 2023?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Moves Higher After Strong Results
- Monthly Realty Income is About to Get Bigger
- 3 Large Cap Dividend Challengers for Millennial Investors
- Sea Ltd Is On The Verge Of A 100% Rally, Should You Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.