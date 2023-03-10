Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 13,599 StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $101.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. Research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $146,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,516.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,947 shares in the company, valued at $6,753,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,547 shares of company stock worth $858,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.