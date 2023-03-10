Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 693,020 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 693,020 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $305,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $213.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.62 and a 200 day moving average of $238.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.