ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.
ABM Industries Price Performance
Shares of ABM stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.12. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00.
ABM Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.
Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries
Institutional Trading of ABM Industries
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ABM Industries (ABM)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.