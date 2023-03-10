Andrew Abercrombie Purchases 81,364 Shares of Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie acquired 81,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.51 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of A$41,170.18 ($27,631.00).
Andrew Abercrombie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 19,453 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$10,543.53 ($7,076.19).
- On Thursday, December 8th, Andrew Abercrombie bought 127,685 shares of Humm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.55 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of A$69,716.01 ($46,789.27).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.54, a current ratio of 65.86 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: BNPL, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. It offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for small to medium businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions and SME financing services.
