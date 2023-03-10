Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.41–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Tilly’s Trading Down 3.3 %

Tilly’s stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

About Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLYS. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 218,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,572 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 56,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

