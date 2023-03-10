Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.41–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $122.00 million-$133.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.20 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.
Tilly’s Trading Down 3.3 %
Tilly’s stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s
About Tilly’s
Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.