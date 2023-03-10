Joseph F. Iv Meade Buys 810 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Chemung Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $48.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.12. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.74 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chemung Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Articles

