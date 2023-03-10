Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million. Yext also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.
Shares of YEXT opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.67.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,208,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 125.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.
