Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $98.0-99.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million. Yext also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Yext has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Yext from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Yext

Institutional Trading of Yext

In other news, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $279,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,824,034.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 45,625 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $279,681.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,070,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,824,034.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,425 shares of company stock valued at $547,645. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after buying an additional 1,909,294 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 1,208,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yext by 241.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Yext by 125.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

