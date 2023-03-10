Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.01 and last traded at $83.91. Approximately 266,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 505,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.
AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.78.
The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.49.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $114,119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 97.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after purchasing an additional 638,557 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 820.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.
