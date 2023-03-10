Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 121,316 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 699,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Tuya Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.59 and a quick ratio of 12.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tuya in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tuya by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

